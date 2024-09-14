Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

WAB stock opened at $168.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $1,160,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.