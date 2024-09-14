Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 1,800 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.