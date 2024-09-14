Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock worth $9,593,983. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

