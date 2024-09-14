Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,237 G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

WILC opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.84. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.49%.

G. Willi-Food International Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

