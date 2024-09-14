Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $64,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Pool by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $356.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.09. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

