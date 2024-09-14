Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $36,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.67. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. CME Group’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

