Y.D. More Investments Ltd Lowers Stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 19.8% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Shares of CSTE opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.85 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTE shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

Featured Stories

