Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $3,841,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $2,103,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,448 shares of company stock valued at $15,445,930. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.82.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $297.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.15. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $218.63 and a 12-month high of $300.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

