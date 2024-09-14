Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 358 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 348.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in American International Group by 2,208.3% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile



American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

