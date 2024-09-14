Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 790 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

