Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes $28,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $409,831,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 549,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,016,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:COF opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.52. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

