Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes $33,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 208,528 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,188,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,988,000 after acquiring an additional 76,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,188,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

USB opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.