Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes $38,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $122.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.