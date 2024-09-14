Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $202.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.15 and its 200 day moving average is $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $135.82 and a one year high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 973,797 shares of company stock worth $178,105,011. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

