Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

YUM opened at $133.64 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day moving average is $135.78.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $21,947,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.