Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $337.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $372.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

