1,076 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. CIBC lifted their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $205.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

