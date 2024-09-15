15,443 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

