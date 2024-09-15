1ST Source Bank Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Valero Energy by 721.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after buying an additional 296,771 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,517,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 124.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 291,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,751,000 after acquiring an additional 161,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.37. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

