1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 24.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $192,997,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 35.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $902.13.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

BLK opened at $885.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $857.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $814.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $903.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

