20,000 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Beauty Health by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Beauty Health by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $186.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

In other Beauty Health news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 40,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $43,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 5,921,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,395,510.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

