313 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,109.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,153.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,026.18. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock worth $11,498,705. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

