359 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,073 shares of company stock valued at $34,795,388. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,367.76 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,380.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,281.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,268.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

