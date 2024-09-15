3,856 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $225.59 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $228.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.89.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.03.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

