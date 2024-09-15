4,131 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 599,163 shares of company stock valued at $61,246,529. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.