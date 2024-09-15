4,131 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of TTD stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 599,163 shares of company stock valued at $61,246,529. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
