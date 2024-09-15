8,533 Shares in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSP. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of DSP stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSP

About Viant Technology

(Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.