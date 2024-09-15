8,587 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,587 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

PFGC opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $70.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

