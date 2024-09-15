8,821 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of FJUL opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $696.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

