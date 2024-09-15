8,903 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 44.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,264 shares in the last quarter.

FMAY opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

