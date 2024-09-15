9,712 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $32.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile
The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.