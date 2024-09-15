Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,677 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,032,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,811,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $481.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

