Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 5,627 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1,194.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cummins alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Cummins by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 190.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CMI opened at $302.13 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.