AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 1,279 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hess alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hess by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Hess by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 398,089 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Hess by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Hess by 774.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,351,000 after acquiring an additional 462,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Hess to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Hess Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HES opened at $128.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.51. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.