AGF Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 91.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kirby by 56.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $119.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $130.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

