AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of TEGNA worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 389.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,563 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

