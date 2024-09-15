AGF Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FirstCash alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS opened at $117.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.55 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $72,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,735,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,560,627.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $72,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,735,243 shares in the company, valued at $568,560,627.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562 in the last ninety days. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.