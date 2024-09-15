AGF Management Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $282.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.52 and a 200-day moving average of $307.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $3.96. The company had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

