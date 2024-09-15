AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $41,921,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 95.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,224,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,462,000 after buying an additional 598,472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,776,000 after purchasing an additional 322,511 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,466,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,123,000 after purchasing an additional 246,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $8,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

