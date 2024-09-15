AGF Management Ltd. Increases Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.68. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

