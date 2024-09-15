AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $649,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $136.62 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.95 and its 200 day moving average is $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,715 shares of company stock worth $200,507. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.