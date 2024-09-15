AGF Management Ltd. Invests $1.35 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Altria Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $982,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %
MO stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
