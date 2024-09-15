AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 11,127 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,441,000 after buying an additional 1,934,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,099,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,918,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,282,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,886,000 after buying an additional 267,413 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.