AGF Management Ltd. Sells 10,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,874,000 after purchasing an additional 296,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

