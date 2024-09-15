AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,784 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.33. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

