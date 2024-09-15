AGF Management Ltd. Sells 33,503 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,503 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,706,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,151,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,139,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.61. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $169.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

