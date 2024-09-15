AGF Management Ltd. Sells 5,492 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,474 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 131.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,298,000 after acquiring an additional 777,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,506,000. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $77,858,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $57,981,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,655. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.7 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.04.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.