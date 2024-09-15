AGF Management Ltd. Sells 69,010 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,010 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $274.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.50. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

