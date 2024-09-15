AGF Management Ltd. Sells 70 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,328,000 after buying an additional 127,934 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 152,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,977,000 after buying an additional 70,001 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 317,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,510,000 after buying an additional 51,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6,288.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 49,808 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $574.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.41. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $497.36 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,894.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,744 shares of company stock worth $3,828,231. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.