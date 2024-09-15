Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Lowered by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

ALB opened at $87.44 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $188.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.22.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

