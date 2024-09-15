Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.28, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

